Viral Video: Fitness Trainer Works Out In A Saree, Social Media Says 'Please Buy Gym Wear'

VIRAL VIDEOS are something that generate our interest in them and has something unique to give out. Workouts are an essential part of our lives to stay fit and healthy. But exercising in a saree is not something that common and easy. In a recent viral video, 'Reena Singh', a fitness trainer, posted a video wearing a pink saree and working out in a gym on December 31. The trainer can be seen doing extensive cardio with great ease and comfort in a saree.

The viral video till now has gained around 37 million views and netizens have flourished the comments with amusement. The comments on the video said, " “Very good performance superb mam."

Another user wrote, “Omg super woman, I want ur autograph." However, many netizens were displeased by the choice of outfit (saree) and said that she is doing it only for going viral. However, this is not the first time when Reena shared her workout video in a saree.

Some other comments on the video post read “Yahi log dusro ko bolne ka moka dete h phir.. Ki gym bhi saree pehen ke hota h.. Gym wear ki kya zarurat h (These people give others an opportunity to point out that one can also work out in a saree and doesn’t need gym attire),” read a comment. “Motivational se zada comedy reel he (It more of a comedy reel than being motivational),” said another. “Viral hone ke liye log kya kya krne lagt hain (For going viral, people are doing all kinds of things),” expressed another netizen.