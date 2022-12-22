Viral Video: Fearless Uncle Grabs Limelight With His Performance On ‘Yaar Mera Titliyan Varga’

THESE DAYS, there are a tonne of viral videos spreading over the internet, and internet users are going crazy over them. In this popular social media video, a man can be seen dancing. Wait, he's not just dancing; he's also inspiring everyone to dance by using his really fantastic dance skills, facial expressions, and other things.

It is claimed that when dancing, you should always dance carelessly and as if no one is watching. Just as it says in the phrase, this man—whom you can see in the viral video wearing a yellow kurta and white pajamas—really commanded the stage while dancing to "Yaar Mera Titliyan Varga" by Harrdy Sandhu and Afsana Khan. His mesmerising facial expressions and dance moves have gone viral online.

Watch the video here:

On the official Twitter account of @Gulzar_sahab, this trending video was posted. He began dancing on the floor as soon as another man saw him turning around, and in no time at all, he had stolen the show with his skill and vivacity. In addition to this, another man joins him in the act at the end of the video. Viewers may be seen grinning and finding the man's antics rather amusing.

This video was shared on Instagram, and when it quickly went viral and gained more than 7.9 million views, it quickly went viral.