Viral Video: Elderly Man Singing 'Pukarta Chala Hoon Main' Will Leave You Feel Emotional

Anyone can feel lively, joyful, sad, or all three with the help of music. Every single piece of music has the capacity to take you back in time and ease your anxious mind. The public is currently going crazy over a video that is currently going viral across all social media platforms. Yes, what you heard is true. A very ancient, or you might say vintage, song called "Pukarta Chala Hoon Main," which was first performed by none other than the great vocalist Mohammed Rafi, was recently heard being sung by an elderly man.

On the social media site Twitter, Sumee Raghvan shared the video that has gone viral. Sumeet captioned the video, "See this grandfather," when he uploaded it. He's really cool. Totally computer savvy, she sang with amazing ease and nazakat while using an iPad. The way he whistled throughout the interludes was wonderful. Yes, please. "Old is gold," Jiyo Dadaji says, "and I salute you."

The movie earned a lot of likes as well as a lot of nice remarks from internet users as soon as it was uploaded in a timely manner. The popular video shows an elderly man lounging on a sofa, holding an iPad in one hand and a microphone in the other. The lyrics were being sung from the heart by the man.

Dr. Suresh Nambiar, a 70-year-old resident of Pallikkunnu, Kannur, who works in the UAE, has now been recognised as the man in the video. He just has a single passion, which is music. He sang the song melodiously, despite having no training in classical music. Since Dr. Suresh was raised in Mumbai and was born there, he has a special affection for Hindi music, especially the songs of Mohammed Rafi. "Pukarta Chala Hoon Main" is a song from the 1965 motion picture "Mere Sanam." Majrooh Sultanpuri wrote the words to the well-known song.