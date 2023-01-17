Viral Video: Elderly Man Dragged By Scooter In Bengaluru After Spat | Watch

IN ANOTHER Spine chilling case, a 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooter rider on the road in Bengaluru Magadi road in daylight amid heavy traffic on Tuesday. The victim was admitted to a hospital after he was injured.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media where a man can be seen holding on to a white scooty that dragged him on the road mercilessly. In the video, the rider can be seen slammed by the bypassers too. As per the video, after dragging him for about a kilometre, the biker is stopped by another biker and a rickshaw driver who were in his pursuit.

"A man was dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru's Magadi road. The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar," said DCP West Bengaluru.

"The man on the scooter has been identified as Saheel, a 25-yr-old resident of Nayandahalli. The victim has been identified as a car driver, Muthappa, aged 71 who is under medical treatment at a hospital. Case registered."

"The reason is accidental touch between the two-wheeler and the Bolero," said DCP Laxman Nirbargi.

According to reports, the scooter rider collided with into man's car. But, after Muttappa, the victim got off the car to confront Sahil, he tried to get away on his scooter. At this point, the elderly man lunged and grabbed onto the scooter. The video showed that the 25-year-old rider did not stop, so Muttappa was dragged behind the scooter.

Meanwhile, police arrested the man scooter rider after the incident.

For the lesser-known, this horrific incident came a few weeks after the deadly Delhi hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed when she got stuck under the wheels of a car and was dragged for 13 km in Kanjhawala.