Viral Video: Dogs Get Hitched In A Grand Ceremony With Band-Baaja In UP's Aligarh, Leaves Social Media In Splits

In another viral video, a dog's marriage with dance and music left netizens in split. Read below to know more about this video.

By Prerna Targhotra
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 01:53 PM IST
Minute Read
Viral Video: Dogs Get Hitched In A Grand Ceremony With Band-Baaja In UP's Aligarh, Leaves Social Media In Splits
(Image Credits: Screengrab from the video/Twitter)

VIRAL VIDEOS always make columns on our feeds and baffle us. One such viral video of a dog marriage is taking the internet by storm. In the video, a seven-month-old female dog named 'Jelly' got hitched by a dog named 'Tommy' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Saturday. The wedding revolved around traditional Indian wedding rituals. According to the news agency ANI, Timmy is the pet dog of Dinesh Choudhary, the former Sukhravali village head, while Jelly belongs to Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli.

The report added that Tommy and Jelly's wedding was fixed for January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. With the beating of 'dhols' and garlanding of bride and groom, a grand procession was organized for the unique wedding. The people who came from Jelly's family also applied 'Tilak' to Tommy. After that, Tommy's 'baraat' procession was followed by the 'baraatis' dancing enthusiastically to dhol beats.

Also Read
Woman Shares How Her Furry Friend Helped Recover After Surgery; Internet..
Woman Shares How Her Furry Friend Helped Recover After Surgery; Internet..

Watch The Video Here:

Netizens poured their comments on the video, first user wrote, "Incredible India." Whereas another user wrote, " Wild times... Also, Tommy is such a cliched dog name in north India."

One user wrote, "And they lived happily after...World should know how rich this country is where people can afford pet marriages."

 

(With agency inputs)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.