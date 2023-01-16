Viral Video: Dogs Get Hitched In A Grand Ceremony With Band-Baaja In UP's Aligarh, Leaves Social Media In Splits

VIRAL VIDEOS always make columns on our feeds and baffle us. One such viral video of a dog marriage is taking the internet by storm. In the video, a seven-month-old female dog named 'Jelly' got hitched by a dog named 'Tommy' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Saturday. The wedding revolved around traditional Indian wedding rituals. According to the news agency ANI, Timmy is the pet dog of Dinesh Choudhary, the former Sukhravali village head, while Jelly belongs to Dr Ramprakash Singh, a resident of Tikri Raipur in Atrauli.

The report added that Tommy and Jelly's wedding was fixed for January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. With the beating of 'dhols' and garlanding of bride and groom, a grand procession was organized for the unique wedding. The people who came from Jelly's family also applied 'Tilak' to Tommy. After that, Tommy's 'baraat' procession was followed by the 'baraatis' dancing enthusiastically to dhol beats.

#WATCH | A male dog, Tommy and a female dog, Jaily were married off to each other in UP's Aligarh yesterday; attendees danced to the beats of dhol pic.twitter.com/9NXFkzrgpY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023

Netizens poured their comments on the video, first user wrote, "Incredible India." Whereas another user wrote, " Wild times... Also, Tommy is such a cliched dog name in north India."

One user wrote, "And they lived happily after...World should know how rich this country is where people can afford pet marriages."

(With agency inputs)