Viral Video: Deepika Padukone Flies Economy Class, Social Media Calls Her 'Most Down-To-Earth Actor' | Watch

DEEPIKA Padukone, a global icon who enjoys the simple life, was observed travelling in economy rather than first class. The Pathan actress Deepika Padukone may be seen moving independently from the far end of the flight and walking to the restroom in a recent viral video that is causing quite a stir on social media. The fact that she made a very low-key entrance instead of making a big deal out of her dress is what got the attention of online users.

Deepika Padukone seen in this viral video sporting a long, bright orange dress that stands out against the baseball cap. It is unknown which aircraft she was travelling on or when she boarded. This is the first time a Bollywood star has been photographed taking an economy flight. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were previously spotted flying.

Deepika is enjoying the worldwide success of her most recent film, "Pathaan," which has brought in over Rs 900 crore. She expressed her appreciation for SRK's advice to work with individuals who make her happy at the film's success celebration, which the audience is taking to heart.