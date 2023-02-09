Viral Video: Danish Students Dance To Tunak Tunak Tun, Set Social Media On Fire

ALL PEOPLE immediately think of Punjabi people when they think of energetic people, and the same is true of the music. Each and every one of the Punjabi songs was enthusiastic, joyful, and happy. A Punjabi song is an example of how all of these elements are connected. Diler Mehendi is unquestionably one of the greatest and best sages. His music is incredibly exciting.

A video has recently gone viral on social media platforms, enthralling the internet's users. A very popular Instagram page posted a video of a huge gathering of students dancing in pairs to the Punjabi hit song from Nordjyllands Idrtshjskole, a sports college with locations in Denmark.

Even after more than 24 years, the song "Tunak Tunak Tun" continues to resonate with listeners all over the world. The video quickly acquired a large number of likes and comments from online users when it was posted on the social media platform.

"It looks like fun; therefore, I want to join too," a Twitter user wrote. It's interesting how many individuals thought the song was stereotypical and opposed its use. "You guys gotta stop it with this music," another person wrote. "I don't know why you guys picked this Punjabi song out of all the Punjabi songs," the person said. "Why is this song the pinnacle of Indian music?" asked a third.