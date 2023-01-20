Viral Video: Couple's Engagement Rings Make A Grand Entry, Social Media In Splits

In a short amount of time, viral videos become the newest trend on all social media platforms. Now, these videos can take on any shape; they could be Funby, Happy, Das, or anything else, but this one is quite impressive. Even though you have likely attended a number of lavish weddings, this is truly the first wedding you have ever attended.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Have you ever witnessed an extravagant ring arrival at an engagement ceremony? Nowadays, people spend more and more money only to look nice on their wedding entry. Well, when we mention that a video of the same has gone popular online, we are not joking. You may witness that in the video.

A verified Instagram account with the handle Viral Bhiyani posted this trending video there. Viral Bhiyani is a Mumbai-based celebrity photographer. In the short video, a large, rotating statue of a gold ring with a diamond on top can be seen entering the engagement ceremony of a couple. The bride and groom removed their genuine wedding rings from the enormous diamond as the spinning statue approached the stage. Within a short period of time after a video was released, it acquired a large number of likes in addition to both positive and negative feedback from online users.