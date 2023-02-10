Viral Video: Couple Dances To King's 'Maan Meri Jaan' At Their Baby Shower, Netizens Are In Awe | Watch

These days, viral films are quite popular across all social media platforms, and you can find a tonne of them every day, whether they are amusing, depressing, inventive, or otherwise. People now have new marriage goals thanks to a video of soon-to-be parents dancing during their baby shower that went viral on Instagram.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐒𝐓 (@dimplebrahmbhatt_)

Dimple Brahm Bhatt, a Mumbai-based bridal makeup artist, posted this trending video on social media using a verified account. She said in the caption of the video, "Here's your sign to dance your heart out during your baby shower," when she uploaded it. Shivani Shroff and Nishiket Parikh, who are featured in the video, were also tagged by her on Instagram.

The video earned a lot of likes and supportive comments from online users as soon as it was published on the social media platform. In this video, the couple can be seen dancing joyfully to the Bollywood song "Maan Meri Jaan" while the expecting mother wears a mustard saree and her kurta-clad husband follows her cutely.

One of the users commented, "Love how he's constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he's doing the right step or not." The second one said, "This is so sweet. Women leading and guys following. I love it." "I usually never comment on posts, but this one gave me goose bumps with love and just love," a third added."This has to be the cutest video on the internet today," commented a fourth user.