On Valentine's Day, Couple Creates World Record By Kissing For Over 4 Minutes Under Water | Watch

SOMETHING really particular is one of the most meaningful presents you can give your lover. Well, there are millions of viral videos on the internet every day that are driving everyone crazy, and they can be seen all over social media platforms. These videos could be lighthearted, imaginative, creative, etc. A viral video featuring a couple celebrating Valentine's Day unusually by setting the Guinness record for the longest underwater kiss has recently been making the rounds on the internet. You really did hear correctly.

A couple recently broke a world record by kissing underwater in a video that went viral. This pair breaks the record by giving each other a very nice but unusual present. To break the previous record for the longest underwater kiss, Beth Neale of South Africa and Miles Cloutier of Canada kissed for four minutes and six seconds.

Not only that, but the Guinness World Records website also uploaded their video on Instagram, one of the social media sites. Freedivers Beth and Miles "practized hard to attain this record after originally coming up with the idea three years ago," according to the Guinness World Records. The statement continued, "Their make-out session broke the previous record of 3 minutes, 24 seconds, which was established 13 years ago on the Italian television programme Lo Show Dei Record."