    Viral Video: Cat Stuck Beneath Rubbles Rescued After Turkey Earthquake | Watch

    By Priyanka Munshi
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 02:42 PM (IST)

    By Priyanka Munshi
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 02:42 PM (IST)
    It is shocking to realise that, according to the report, almost 16,000 people were already dead in the earthquake in both Turkey and Syria. Currently, Turkey, Syria, and the neighbouring nations are going through a very difficult moment because these countries were hit by a powerful earthquake. Finding the surviving is one of the main jobs at hand right now.

    Two extremely strong earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5, respectively, struck the two nations. This caused reported damage in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Tartus, where Russia is renting a naval station, and more than 3000 buildings to collapse in Turkey and Syria. In addition to all of this, a video that recently surfaced and is generating a lot of buzz on Twitter shows a rescue crew pulling a cat out of the ruins somewhere in Turkey.

    Within a short period of time after the video was posted on the social media platform, it gained a large number of likes in addition to numerous supportive comments. However, as I was uploading the video, the Aami Show said, "A cat was saved in Turkey after an entire day." "Reconnaissance, rescue troops."

    The image depicts a cat's bottom body—from the belly to the tail—stuck beneath debris. To save the debris, a group of rescuers scoops it up. The caption gave hints that the rescue mission might have been successful, but the film did not reveal whether the team was successful in saving the adorable feline.

