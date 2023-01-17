Viral Video: Cancer Patient Gets Emotional As Barber Shaves Hair To Show Solidarity, Watch

A RECENT viral video has generated a lot of discussion on social media. Yes, and in actuality, this isn't a hilarious, joyful, original, or engaging viral video. Everything revolves around a person's own healthcare. Yes, what you just heard is true. You may observe a woman getting her hair shaved in this popular video. The woman in the video is battling cancer, and when the barber trims her hair, she sobs. But she wasn't prepared for what came next.

No one fights alone!



He shaves off his own hair in solidarity with a cancer patient. pic.twitter.com/1sjLKKjnHO — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 15, 2023

Later, one of the verified Twitter accounts for the Goodnews Movement uploaded this video on social media. In this video, a woman is seen crying while a man shaves her head since she is a cancer sufferer, but the man comforts her by embracing her. But when the barber shaved off his own head, she was completely astounded. He took this action in support of the cancer patient. "No one fights alone," they captioned the video on Twitter. In support of a cancer patient, he trims his own hair.

The video acquired more than 12 million views within a short amount of time after being uploaded to the social media network. In addition to this, she received a great deal of support from online users on her Twitter account.