Viral Video: Bride's Flexible Moves During Varmala Ceremony At Her Wedding Leaves Netizens Awestruck

Have you ever seen any video of an Indian wedding that resemble this one?

All internet users have recently fallen in love with the bride thanks to this viral video. You have never seen anything like it before, yet this video contains one peculiar element. Such videos gave netizens some wholesome moments, from a bride dancing on her own bidaai to another one dancing with her brother-in-law. In the same context, a video of a bride's amazing backbend during the varmala ceremony caught everyone's attention online.

This popular video, which depicts the bride and groom exchanging the varmala, was posted on the Instagram account of one of the users named Prachi Tomar. This actually began with the former placing a garland around the neck of her companion. She continued to bend backward to taunt the bridegroom as he continued to do the same to his bride during their priceless wedding moment. One of the most intriguing and startling events was when the bride effortlessly stretched 180 degrees and displayed her linear backbend to everyone. She not only performed it with such grace and adaptability, but it also stunned everyone on the internet. After the groom had decked her with the varmala, she simply stood back. The video received over 143k views in a short period of time after it was posted to the social media platform, and other individuals left comments on the post.