Viral Video: Boy's Gesture For Birds Is Winning The Internet And How | Watch

The fact that the birds appear at ease enough to accept food from the youngster is the finest part.

By Priyanka Munshi
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 05:31 PM IST
Minute Read
It is true that kindness has the power to influence how things turn out.

These days, viral videos are causing a lot of talk on social media platforms. They might be amusing, inventive, creative, or in any other way. The internet has been buzzing with talk of this video recently. You can observe a young boy feeding the birds in this video. It is true that kindness has the power to influence how things turn out.

Watch The Video Here: 

In this widely shared video of a youngster who was sitting on the ground and feeding the birds from a bowl, Vala Afshar, a verified user on Twitter, uploaded it on social media. The fact that the birds appear at ease enough to accept food from the youngster is the finest part.

while putting the video online. "Kindness is offering hope to people who fear they are all alone in this world," the video's caption read. The video earned many likes as soon as it was shared on Twitter, both from him and from other internet users.

"True, so kind, the little boy is feeding so many birds altogether," one user commented. The second user commented, "There are those who are keepers of everything sacred... and it starts early." "Real beauty," the third user expressed.

