Viral Video: Bill Gates's Roti Making Skills With A Top Of Ghee On It Has Internet Impressed

THE PERSON who founded Microsoft, who also possesses a wide range of other talents, runs a number of successful businesses, and who even has an interest in space exploration—yes, Bill Gates is the subject of our discussion. Even at the age of 67, Bill Gates makes an effort to learn something new every day. American corporate tycoon, author, investor, and philanthropist Bill Gates continues to inspire others despite having accomplished so much.

.@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti. pic.twitter.com/CAb86CgjR3 — Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) February 2, 2023

He is currently challenging all the girls in a recent video that has gone popular on social media. Yep, that's right! Bill Gates was recently spotted preparing rotis in a popular video. Bill Gates enjoys eating Indian food, and in just that one instance, he let his inner chef go.

Eitan Bernath showed him how to make roti after kneading the dough and making an effort to make it circular. The rolled dough was then placed on a "typical Indian tawa," which Bernath demonstrated for Gates. He said that it would only take 2-3 minutes for each side of the tawa to cook up. "Brush it with ghee as soon as it begins to cook," advised Bernath. After that, they both enjoyed the rotis, and Gates declared it to be "quite nice."

