Viral Video: Bhojpuri Song 'Patli Kamariya' Is A Major Hit With These School Girls | Watch

Have you seen any videos of schoolgirls dancing to the Patli Kamariya Mori song?

NOWADAYS, THERE are a tonne of viral videos on the internet, and when it comes to doing something similar, people are going crazy. The song "Patli Kamariya Mori Haye Haye" and its accompanying video have recently gone viral online. Determining whether or not a person is accountable for their own conduct is referred to as "responsibility." In this video, a bunch of schoolgirls were dancing, which caught the attention of online users. The schoolgirls can be seen dancing with their classmates to "Patli Kamariya Mori," a Bhojpuri song.

Four girls can be seen standing together in the school's hallway in this video while wearing their school dresses. The other three girls in this video are only cheering for the one girl who is dancing to Patli Kamariya Mori. Then, when her friends jokingly dance the "haye haye haye" step while waving their blazers, the camera pans back and forth.

Shortly after the video was uploaded to the internet, it quickly became popular and had close to 12 million views. These girls nailed the act with such ease and cool motions.

A teacher who is featured on this song was previously seen in a video performing it in the classroom while her kids cheered her on. While many people who heard the comments were angered and made disparaging remarks about the teacher, several online users also called for the teacher's dismissal from the school. This video has received over 3 million views as of this writing after being uploaded to Twitter by the "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" account.