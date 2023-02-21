Viral Video: Belgian Guy Impresses With His Dance Moves At Indian Wedding | Watch

THERE are a lot of viral videos on the internet these days that are sparking a lot of rumours across all social media platforms, and it seems like there is a new video with a new theme every day. On the one hand, it truly updates and keeps all internet users interested in the news. Yes, you just heard it right. Just like that viral video, a Belgian man too desired to attend an Indian wedding in traditional Desi fashion.

Watch The video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed People (@ed.people)

ED People, the star of this popular video, is a native of Belgium. He truly produces stuff for a social media website. He posted a video showing how he had recently picked up the most well-liked dance steps of wedding attendees in India, and it's pretty amazing to see him dance like good wine.

When the video was posted to the social networking site, it quickly racked up a sizable number of likes and supportive comments. He merely included the following in the caption when he uploaded the video: "The clip opens to display a text insert that reads, "Can you teach me your favourite dancing move?" Indian wedding."

One user wrote, "Bro went to learn dance moves." He ended up forgetting about it and enjoying the wedding. "Bro, welcome to India!" exclaimed another. You are going to have the best time of your life. The third one said, "A real-life Bollywood film, it looks like everyone had the time of their lives." Another fourth one wrote, "This made me smile." Thank you so much. "He's having the time of his life... and the best part is he hasn't even mastered the famous "Naagin" move," another said. "I'm waiting for Naagin's dance with a handkerchief," said another.