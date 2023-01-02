Viral Video: Artist's 'The Magic Of Empty Space' Drawing Gets A Thumbs Up From Anand Mahindra | Watch

AS WE have stepped into the new year, numerous people jot down a list of resolutions to follow. The most commonly made resolutions are exercising more, losing weight, getting organised, taking up a new hobby, quitting smoking and many more. The Indian billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra is no exception. A viral video of the magic of empty space inspired the star businessman to make up a new year resolution this year.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a tweet which read," Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others."

Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others https://t.co/OVS4dhCVle — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 1, 2023

The video captioned "Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image" was shared by a Twitter handle named @Rainmaker1973 which exhibits a drawing emphasizing the magic of empty spaces and art.

Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image



[read more: https://t.co/87vRfzjDDI]

[📹 https://t.co/azwHTzlnlU]pic.twitter.com/BsqobObQCM — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 19, 2022

Twitteratis poured comments and reactions over the video. See below:

@anandmahindra 👍..wow art!!..We have made resolutions for first time in life, let's see how it goes 😂.. be happy be healthy 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️🐕 — HESA ROX (@HesaRox) January 1, 2023