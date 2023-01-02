Viral Video: Artist's 'The Magic Of Empty Space' Drawing Gets A Thumbs Up From Anand Mahindra | Watch

Watch the viral video that inspired the Indian billionaire, Anand Mahindra to make new year resolutions.

By Prerna Targhotra
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 12:44 PM IST
Minute Read
Viral Video: Artist's 'The Magic Of Empty Space' Drawing Gets A Thumbs Up From Anand Mahindra | Watch
Screengrab from the video (Twitter/ @Rainmaker1973)

AS WE have stepped into the new year, numerous people jot down a list of resolutions to follow. The most commonly made resolutions are exercising more, losing weight, getting organised, taking up a new hobby, quitting smoking and many more. The Indian billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra is no exception. A viral video of the magic of empty space inspired the star businessman to make up a new year resolution this year.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a tweet which read," Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others."

The video captioned "Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image" was shared by a Twitter handle named @Rainmaker1973 which exhibits a drawing emphasizing the magic of empty spaces and art.

Twitteratis poured comments and reactions over the video. See below:

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.