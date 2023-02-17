Viral Video: Artist Recreates AP Dhillon’s Song In 120 Seconds, Social Media Says ‘Release Guide ASAP’ | Watch

THE TOPIC of viral videos is generating a lot of excitement on social media, and they are all amusing, joyful, inventive, creative, and so on. You can also see that there are millions of viral videos every day across all social media platforms.

A boy recently had a video go viral in which he demonstrated how to create an AP Dhillon song in just two minutes. You read it right. Due to his cheerful Punjabi compositions, which have inspired many people to dance, AP Dhillon has a huge followingYou read it right. Due to his cheerful Punjabi compositions, which have inspired many people to dance, AP Dhillon has a huge following. A musician's attempt to understand the singer's funky compositions has astounded Desi netizens.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

Anshuman Sharma, the young man in the video, is a musician and producer who demonstrated how to make an AP Dhillon song in under two minutes. He explains the step-by-step instructions for recreating the songs of the Punjabi vocalist in this video. "How to compose an AP Dhillon song in 2 minutes," Sharma wrote as the caption for the video.

The short time it took for the video to go viral resulted in it receiving a lot of likes and supportive comments from internet users around the world.

Steps For Composing The AP Dhillon Song