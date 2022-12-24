Viral Video: Army Officer Offering Final Salute To His Mother Minutes Before Retiring Will Make You Emotional

THESE DAYS, there are a tonne of popular videos on social media, but this one is particularly popular. Many people assert that one of the finest ways to assess a man's character is to see how he interacts with his mother. One of the nicest and most uplifting viral videos is this one, in which a mother-son bond profoundly affects the character and quality of the boy's life. He showed that this Indian Army commander recalled everything his mother had done for him throughout the course of his life. He truly did something very exceptional that made her mother feel even more wonderful, and that unique feeling or delight is simply unmatched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smiley (@iranjanmahajan)

Major General Ranjan Mahajan posted this trending video on his Instagram account. The army officer is seen in this video meeting his mother as he enters his home while dressed in an official uniform. His mother, who is enjoying a seat on a sofa, is delighted to see him. He bows to his mother as he approaches the sofa. The mother and son embrace one another after an emotional scene. He also gives his devoted mother a garland. As stated by the major general, his mother helped him become "worthy of this life and uniform." By extension, his mother must be having the time of her life.

He posted the video to his Instagram page and commented, "Final salute to my mother before hanging my uniform." My mother, who had given birth to me and made me worthy of this life and uniform to serve my motherland with pride for 35 years, was completely taken aback as we drove down from Ambala to Delhi. "Given an opportunity, I will always be ready to serve the elite Indian Army once again."

This trending video was released on Instagram on December 13th, and it quickly received more than 38,000 likes and nearly 4 lakh views after being uploaded. Many famous people left comments on the page, but Ranvijay Sangha stood out by writing, "Smiley uncle, I'm so happy for you!" "This is so cute!"