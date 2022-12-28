Viral Video: Afghan Professor Tears His Diplomas On TV In Protest Against Ban On Women's Education

After the Taliban in Afghanistan banned women from attending universities a debate started in most parts of the world over women's education and their rights. Now, responding to the Taliban's decision a professor at Kabul University tore his diplomas on live television, saying he does not accept this education if his "mother and sister can't study".

In now, a viral clip from the TV show, a professor can be seen holding up his diplomas one by one and then tearing them down. Sharing the video on Twitter, Shabnam Nasimi, former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees wrote, "Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan."

"From today I don't need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can't study, then I DON'T accept this education," she added.

Watch the Video Here:

Meanwhile, the U.N. Security council called for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups.

In a statement agreed by consensus, the 15-member council said the ban on women and girls attending high school and universities in Afghanistan "represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms." U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter on Tuesday that the restrictions were "unjustifiable human rights violations and must be revoked."

He added: "Actions to exclude and silence women and girls continue to cause immense suffering and major setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people."

The university ban on women was announced as the Security Council in New York met on Afghanistan last week. Girls have been banned from high school since March.

The council said a ban on female humanitarian workers, announced on Saturday, "would have a significant and immediate impact for humanitarian operations in the country," including those of the United Nations.

"These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community," said the Security Council, which also expressed its full support for the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan, known as UNAMA.

The Islamist Taliban seized power in August last year. They had largely banned the education of girls when last in power two decades ago but had said their policies had changed. The Taliban-led administration has not been recognised internationally.