Viral Video: 3 UP Men Dance Obscenely On National Anthem; Booked | Watch

Three young people were seen dancing as the national anthem was playing in a video.

THREE MALES were recently captured disrespecting the national anthem in this city's Eidgah neighbourhood in a viral video from Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

Three young people were seen dancing as the national anthem was playing in a video that went viral, according to Sanjay Sharma, the station house officer of the Railway Road police station. "Adnan and Ruhal were recognised as two of them during the investigation."

In addition, he added, "Adnan has been held for questioning, and an arrest warrant has been issued for all three of them." The child, who is dressed in a black jacket, can be seen saluting, then dancing lewdly while the national anthem plays in the background. The video lasts exactly 29 seconds. Additionally, Sachin Sirohi, a former city president of the Hindu Jagran Manch, claimed that it was an insult to the national anthem and urged the establishment of a sedition case against the defendants.