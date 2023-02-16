Viral Video: 3 Giant Snakes Fall Through Roof Of House In Malaysia, Leaves Netizens In Shock

ON SOCIAL media, viral videos are creating quite a stir. On your phone, you may watch tens of thousands of viral videos every day. These movies can be humorous, happy, inventive, or anything else. Nevertheless, have you ever seen one in which a huge snake falls from a family's roof? You read that right.

Watch The Video Here:

At that point you gotta burn the house pic.twitter.com/BGzbQ06kPv — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) February 13, 2023

A snake was recently observed emerging from a family's roof in Malaysia in a popular video. According to News.com.au, they immediately contacted an emergency crew for their home after realising a snake was emerging like this at night and making some odd noises.

The video attracted a lot of comments as soon as it was uploaded to social media, and on top of that, it also received a lot of disturbing comments from internet users. The video has since been reposted on Twitter by @BornAKang as an official account with the handle @baju skoda, who also uploaded it to TikTok."At that point, you've got to burn the house down," was the caption on the video.

"I'd move THAT NIGHT!" said the user. And don't ever return! Another remarked, "This is going to give me nightmares!" "This is going to reside in my head rent-free for the rest of my life," a third person said. And I wish I could put into words what my face looked like when the beat stopped because, son, I was unprepared. But I don't believe anyone could have been prepared. After that, I'm fleeing the entire continent, declared a fourth person.