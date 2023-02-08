Viral: US Model Reveals Her Face After Her Lip Got Bitten By A Dog | See Pics

The photos also show her without a top lip, and she claims she still finds them difficult to look at. (Image Credit: brookhoury)

THERE ARE many individuals who enjoy dogs, but there are also many people who dislike them more than others. This is because, if you are unfamiliar with a dog, it may bite you at any time. A recent image has gone viral across all social media sites, and the images will startle you.

A 23-year-old model recently went by the name of Brooklinn Khoury. She just lost her upper lip in a dog attack in the United States; yeah, you read it right. Not only that, but she also posted the images. In 2020, Brooklinn was assaulted by her cousin's pit bull, and she needed six cosmetic procedures to rebuild her smile.

She posted a few photos of her recent transformation on her official Instagram account. The photos also show her without a top lip, and she claims she still finds them difficult to look at. This occurred in the year 2020. When a pit bull dog unexpectedly charged at Brooklinn while she was out with her cousins, she was assaulted. After the attack, she required six procedures to get a new upper lip, some of which took 20 hours. To make a brand-new top lip that is entirely functional, the doctor used skin and nerves from her arm.

You're such a good boy, I thought. He literally leaped onto my face while sitting down. He really just popped up while I was still standing and he was sitting. He was literally hanging off of my lip; his arms and legs were protruding. She remembered her initial reaction to People in 2021: "Oh my God, get on the ground with him, cradle his head, and go wherever he goes."

She stated, "I don't expect anyone to understand because how could you?" in a blog post. When I look in the mirror, I feel something that I can't quite put into words. It's as if a former acquaintance has taken on the form of a stranger.

I wouldn't have believed it if you told me a year ago that I'd have the smile I do now. I had given up so much hope while searching for the surgeon I now have. It's been a challenging yet lovely process. I have so much to be grateful for in my life. This is a prompt to have faith in the procedure. She stated in another post that timing is crucial. She has since almost entirely recovered and healed, although a further operation is anticipated for her later this month.