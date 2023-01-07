Viral: Texas Woman Gives Birth To Twin Daughters In Two Different Years

Know more details about these twins who were born in separate years in Texas. (Image Credit: Kali Jo Flewellen/ Facebook)

RECENTLY, A set of twins were born in Texas, and they are currently trending on social media. Not only this, but the stunning fact that the twins' mother gave birth to them and that they were both born in different years is also astonishing.

See the following post:

According to the New York Post, the mother, Kali Jo Scott, gave birth to twin girls: Annie Jo and Effie Rose. Annie Jo was delivered at 11:55 p.m. on December 31 and Effie Rose at 12:01 a.m. on January 1. Emily Rose can boast that she was the first child born at the hospital in 2023, whereas Annie Jo is said to have been the last child delivered at the hospital in 2022. Both were joyful and healthy when they emerged, weighing 5.5 pounds. She commented, "Cliff and I are just so excited for this experience." She wrapped up the article with images of her brand-new children.

The moment she shared the message, it quickly went viral across the nation and received more than 500 likes, in addition to a large number of comments.