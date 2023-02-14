Viral: Sam Smith’s Latex Suit Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media, Netizens Say ‘Looks Like Burnt Chicken’

Fashion will always be around, whether it's in Bollywood or Hollywood. The English singer-songwriter and actor Sam Smith has recently gained popularity for his distinctive and passionate voice. Additionally, he has worked with many other musicians, and his work has received countless nominations and accolades. Smith, who self-identifies as non-binary, is well-known for his extravagant and daring fashion choices.

Sam Smith turning up to the brits like a burnt chicken pic.twitter.com/I3rZxn8Q9P — Shorty (@ShonaMcLean86) February 11, 2023

The 2023 Brit Awards red carpet saw the Grammy-winning pop artist make headlines once more when they showed up in an inflatable full-body latex suit. Harikrishnan Pillai, an Indian fashion designer with a studio in the UK, created the entirety of his ensemble. The exaggerated balloon-shaped pants and sleeves, together with gloves and platform boots, made up Sam's entire ensemble.

In addition, his attire was judged against the burnt chocolate piece, and as you can see, he triumphed. A photo composite that mockingly equates Smith's attire to the silhouette of a fully roasted chicken is shown in the image. The British thought Sam Smith looked like a burned chicken while uploading the picture.