Viral: Pakistani Student Writes Lyrics Of His Ali Zafar’s Jhoom In Physics Exam Paper, Singer Has THIS To Say

A NEW video has lately been popular, and the internet is currently filled with videos like this one that have gone viral. This popular video illustrates a student responding to a physics question. It's incredible that he wrote the entire song on the answer sheet with such assurance. Yes, what you just heard is true. The internet is already ablaze with discussion on Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar's response.

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ 😇 pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

In this viral shared video, Ali—the actual songwriter and performer of the song "Jhoom"—took to Twitter to share the clip, which was originally created by the instructor, who was underwhelmed after seeing an 11th grader's answer sheet. He added, "This viral video was put on the WhatsApp app," to his letter. Even though physics is present everywhere, including in the words of this song, I ask that my students not search for physics in my songs. "While learning, respect the teachers and the content being taught."

In the short video, a teacher who was reviewing the student's answers revealed that the youngster had responded to a question on Newton in a physics paper with the lyrics to Ali Zafar's song "Jhoom." The student began his response by expressing his hurt at not performing well on the test. The song's lyrics were later written by him. According to the person inspecting the paper in this video, the kid wrote the entire song's lyrics in order to deceive the teacher. Not only that, but the student also criticises Isaac Newton, one of history's most brilliant scientists, for developing physics. Additionally, he said that he had no interest in answering the questions because he used to doze off through all of his lectures and didn't know the answers to any of the ones on this test paper. Shortly after the video was released, it quickly went viral and received a lot of comments on this article.