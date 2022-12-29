Viral: Mumbai Man Plays 'Kesariya' On Guitar For Cops, Netizens Say 'It's Healing'

There are many touching videos online that either make us feel warm or fuzzy. Some of them show people doing nice things and others show people's memories. There are lots of these clips on the internet. Adding to the list of such videos, recently, a man was spotted singing Kesariya on the streets of Mumbai while two policemen watched.

In the video, a man is seen with two friends as he sings and plays the guitar. Two police officers are close by and seem to be liking his song. Everyone around him is impressed. The video was filmed at Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIV (@shi.vxm)

This video was posted on December 19. It has been liked by over 100,000 people and has garnered a lot of positive comments from netixens. Many people were impressed by guitar playing skills.

Taking to Instagram, one person wrote, "Relaxing, calming, healing. Can listen to it whole day," while another said, "That was so good! It's heartwarming to see that music has no boundaries. Binds everyone! Keep going!" A third person commented, "Such lovely voice unplug version is always the best."