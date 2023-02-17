Viral Clip Shows Deer Crashing Through Window In US School; Here's What Happens Next

THOUGH surprise visits are not very pleasant, sometimes it can be amusing. That's what happened in an elementary school when a deer crashed through a window of a classroom.

A video of the incident was also shared from the Facebook page of an Albama-based Evergreen Elementary School. The video shows a deer crashing into the classroom through a window. For a few minutes, it tries walking on the waxed floor and then jumps outside from the window.

The CCTV footage was shared along with a small clip that read, "OH DEER! Yes, that's what we said when we arrived at school this morning! We had an unexpected intruder this weekend that undoubtedly wanted to see all the GREAT things that were going on in our school."

"Below you can see camera clips capture a doe jumping through a window in one of our classrooms. It stayed for a couple of hours and then decided to leave. It struggled for a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors. Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured," the caption further added.

The video that was posted has amassed over six thousand views and nearly 100 likes. Meanwhile netizens also posted their reactions.

"Oh this is really precious," wrote a Facebook user. "OH DEEERRRR," commented a second. "That's insane," said a third user.