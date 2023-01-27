Viral: AI Art Depicting Historical Indian Emperors Ignites Racial Discussions On Internet

THERE ARE a tonne of AI images on the internet right now, but their popularity is not at all going down. You really did hear correctly. The term "artificial intelligence" is abbreviated as AI. It has made significant progress in recent years. Many of you regularly view popular films or imaginative photos on social media platforms, and these works of creativity are just as creative as any other. A recent artist who published various AI-generated portraits of historical Indian kings got famous on Twitter.

First, Chandragupta Maurya pic.twitter.com/AMJ7CAlvc3 — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 26, 2023

As you can see, Mahadev Kohli's images were used to construct images of numerous well-known and illustrious Indian kings throughout history, including Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara, Ashoka, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Ghori, Firuz Shah Tughlaq, and many more. The caption he added to the images before uploading them read, "The strongest Indian rulers in history, created using AI."

The photographs quickly acquired a large number of likes after being posted on the social networking platform. However, they also received a tonne of supportive comments from internet users, like, "I'll say the portrayals of the Mughals are accurate! "They never had any Indian features but were actually Mongols." Another said, "One thing reflects in all of them: the sharp and big nose, and I personally think men with this type of nose have a warrior aura." One more user said that "this is going to open a lot of stereotypical portrayals of Indian history." Great piece,"