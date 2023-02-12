OPEN IN APP

Video Shows Nurses Protecting Newborns At Hospital As Turkey Felt Earthquake Tremors | Watch

The small clip at first shows the nurses entering the intensive care unit as everything starts shaking because of the earthquake. The two nurses can be witnesses holding the baby incubators firmly. This prevented the incubators from tripping over.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Sun, 12 Feb 2023 03:50 PM (IST)
video-shows-nurses-protecting-newborns-at-hospital-as-turkey-felt-earthquake-tremors-watch

SEVERAL videos of the impact of massive earthquakes that devasted Turkey has been surfacing online ever since the incident happened. Now, a video of two nurses who tried their best to protect infants during the earthquake has been going viral.

Reportedly, the viral clip is CCTV footage of a hospital in Gaziantep. It was shared from the Twitter handle of Turkey politician Fatma Sahin, who mentioned that the two nurses identified as Devlet Nizam and Gazwl Caliskan made impressive efforts to protect the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the death toll across Turkey and Syria following Monday's earthquake reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time), reported CNN.

Turkey's death toll reached to 24,617, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a news conference.

On the other hand, in Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group.

An additional 1,408 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled territories, according to Syrian state media, which cited the country's health ministry.

Meanwhile, an Indian national missing since the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey informed in a tweet on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar, was on a business trip to Turkey.

The Indian Embassy in Turkey informed on Saturday that the mortal remains of Kumar have been found.

(With inputs from agency)

