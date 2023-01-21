Video Of UFO-Like Cloud Formation In Turkey Goes Viral | Watch

Also called a lenticular cloud, it remained exactly same for nearly an hour. The picture was the same was captured and shared by many internet users online.

By Anushka Vats
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 06:24 PM IST
Minute Read
Video Of UFO-Like Cloud Formation In Turkey Goes Viral | Watch
UFO like cloud formation (Image Credits: Twitter/@lankanist)

A WEIRD and unique cloud formation looking a like an unidentified flying object (UFO) was captured in Turkey on Thursday morning.

According to a report by The Guardian, the cloud, also known as a lenticular cloud, remained exactly same for nearly an hour. The picture was the same was captured and shared by many internet users online.

Watch the video:

"#Turkey an unusual dawn this morning. Footage of a rare natural phenomenon called #UFO lenticular/spying foehn clouds," wrote a user on his Twitter handle and shared some pictured and a video of the cloud.

A second user shared the images and wrote,"A majestic lenticular cloud spotted over Bursa, Turkey today."

While many users posted the pictures from their social media handles and called it a UFO, Turkey's state Meteorological Service said that the rare phenomenon is called "lenticular cloud".

According to The Guardian, lenticular clouds generally have heights between 2,000 and 5,000 meters and are famous for their curved, flying saucer-like appearance.

Also Read
Optical Illusion: Check Your Concentration Power By Spotting A Dog In This..
Optical Illusion: Check Your Concentration Power By Spotting A Dog In This..

These clouds are normally spotted floating near mountain tops and ridges, according to a report by Fox news. They are formed when that layer of atmosphere is on the cusp of saturation.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.