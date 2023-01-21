Video Of UFO-Like Cloud Formation In Turkey Goes Viral | Watch

A WEIRD and unique cloud formation looking a like an unidentified flying object (UFO) was captured in Turkey on Thursday morning.

According to a report by The Guardian, the cloud, also known as a lenticular cloud, remained exactly same for nearly an hour. The picture was the same was captured and shared by many internet users online.

Watch the video:

"#Turkey an unusual dawn this morning. Footage of a rare natural phenomenon called #UFO lenticular/spying foehn clouds," wrote a user on his Twitter handle and shared some pictured and a video of the cloud.

#Turkey an unusual dawn this morning. Footage of a rare natural phenomenon called #UFO lenticular/spying foehn clouds. 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Mw9SJx3mAN — ByronJ.Walker™Quotes (@ByronJWalker) January 21, 2023

A second user shared the images and wrote,"A majestic lenticular cloud spotted over Bursa, Turkey today."

A majestic lenticular cloud spotted over Bursa, Turkey today. pic.twitter.com/Rs0j1jafJ3 — ʟᴀɴᴋᴀɴᵀᵁᴿᴷ (@lankanist) January 19, 2023

While many users posted the pictures from their social media handles and called it a UFO, Turkey's state Meteorological Service said that the rare phenomenon is called "lenticular cloud".

According to The Guardian, lenticular clouds generally have heights between 2,000 and 5,000 meters and are famous for their curved, flying saucer-like appearance.

These clouds are normally spotted floating near mountain tops and ridges, according to a report by Fox news. They are formed when that layer of atmosphere is on the cusp of saturation.