Video Of Street Performer Singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ajeeb Dastan' Wins Internet | Watch

SOME songs are evergreen and some singers are legends, and when we talk about evergreen songs, nothing can match the voice of Lata Mangeshkar. From the young generation singing her songs in concerts to grandparents playing it on the radio, her voice has a next level vibe.

Now, a video of her renowned song 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh' from 1960 Bollywood movie 'Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai', being sung by a street performer in Paris, is making the internet crazy. The clip has been shared by a Twitter user-Maheera Ghani, along with the caption, This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris".

This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/MXKyK5du23 — Maheera Ghani (@MaheeraGhani) January 28, 2023

The video was shared on January 28 and has so far amassed more than 500 thousand views.

Meanwhile, netizens also hailed him for his talent. "That's amazing. Our subcontinent travels with us, deep in our subconsciousness, and spills out to catch and infect many we meet," wrote a user.

"Kindness of strangers. Makes the world go rounddd," said a second user.

"To his credit he is singing well in a foreign language," said another user.

Meanwhile, several other users also shared similar videos of people singing Bollywood songs in different parts of the world.

Earlier, a man had also shared a video of a musician singing a Bollywood song in London streets had taken the internet by storm. The singer in the video could be singing 'Kesariya' song from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'.