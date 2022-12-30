Video Of Lion Flaunting Silky Hair Goes Viral; 'Gorgeous' Say Netizens | Watch

THERE are many videos of animals that grab the eyeballs of netizens. Now, a clip of a lion in the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya is making rounds on social media platforms, as people are stunned by its 'silky hair'.

As the video is going viral, the internet is really curious to know the secret behind its 'silky mane'.

The lion in the video can be seen sitting peacefully as it swishes its mane in the air. The video is being liked by netizens and has so far amassed more than 10 million views. While some are really amazed by its hair, several joking asks for the hair product he uses.

The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya pic.twitter.com/OSR7rswdxw — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 27, 2022

"Poor guy just having 5 min to himself before he goes back to the wife complaining and kids running around screaming lol," wrote a user.

"What hair products does he use," a second wondered.

"Is this how lions are on a normal day or this particular one just has swag and attitude?" wrote a third.

"Loving his best life, wind in his hair and sun on his face!" said another user.

"Too pretty to be a wild one... No scars. No matting of the mane; that's shampoos and conditioners, along with insect repellents galore. But he is stunningly pretty though", wrote a netizen.

The lions belong to the cat family and live in the groups known as "pride", which includes nearly 10-15 lions in the group with some adult males and females and their cubs.