Video Of Giant Moth Flapping Wings Goes Viral; Internet Is Amazed | Watch

A VIDEO of an atlas moth, that is going viral on social media has amazed the internet. While many netizens are claiming the video to be fake, several are also stunned looking at its size.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user, Tansu Yegen with the caption, "The atlas butterfly, seen in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia, is the largest known butterfly in the world with a wingspan of 30 centimeters. The wing surface of the butterfly, decorated with the figure of a cobra snake, reaches 400 square centimeters."

The small video shows the moth, which seems like a butterfly, sitting on someone's hand. The moth can also be seen flapping its wings in the viral clip, which has so far got more than 410k views and nearly 5k likes.

The atlas butterfly, seen in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia, is the largest known butterfly in the world with a wingspan of 30 centimeters. The wing surface of the butterfly, decorated with the figure of a cobra snake, reaches 400 square centimeters🦋 pic.twitter.com/a1uvTmdvM9 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 25, 2022

While many users corrected Yegen and said it's not a butterfly, some also were surprised at the video.

"There moths not butterflies but very impressive species though," said one user.

A second user wrote, "Actually a moth, but still, a very cool insect."

"Nature is amazing. Read that this butterfly uses the Cobra on its back as a camouflage to defend against predators. It looks like a flying snake. Sure this is an interesting creature & there might be some local folk tales about this butterfly and Cobra on its wings," wrote another user.

"Its The Atlas Moth. The worlds largest butterfly is called the birdwing," another corrected.

Meanwhile, Queen Alexandra's birdwing is the largest species of butterfly in the world and is found in the forests of the Oro Province in eastern Papua New Guinea. It has a wingspan of 25 cm to 28 cm (9.8 inches to 11 inches).