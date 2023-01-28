Video Of Dum Chai Recipe Goes Viral; Here's What Internet Says | Watch

CHAI IS incomparable in India and cannot be replaced by anything. You really did hear correctly.Many people have a strong romantic relationship with tea. They each like a unique cup of tea that meets their tastes, and practically everyone makes a cup of tea in a unique way. While some prefer a chai with a stronger flavour and less milk and sugar, others are content with it having more of both. On the other hand, some individuals love enhancing the flavour of their tea by adding additional spice.

However, have you ever considered or heard of preparing tea similarly to dum biryani? No, that genuinely sounds shocking and repulsive. On social media platforms, a viral video has recently generated a lot of interest. which also goes by the moniker "Dum ki Chai."

Now, someone demonstrates how to brew "dum ki chai" in this popular video, which was posted on the social media site Instagram by a verified account called Spoons of Delhi. The guy started by filling a cup with water and covering it with a muslin towel. Then they added sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves, and tea leaves to it. The cup containing the muslin cloth was then placed inside the pressure cooker along with 3 cups of water and allowed to boil for 5–6 minutes. The muslin cloth was then taken out of the cup.

A black tea concoction was finally unveiled after all of this. The mixture was then mixed with hot milk, and success was achieved! The chai was finally prepared. The video's caption read, "Recently we noticed these trending food videos making this dum chai recipe!k, according to the spoons of dill who uploaded it. This actually worked out well when we tried it in our studio. Definitely give it a shot.

The video acquired over 10 million views in a short period of time after being uploaded to the Instagram account, and online users responded to it in a variety of strange ways.