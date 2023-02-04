Video Of Chinese Boy Grooving To Shah Rukh Khan's Song From 'Mohabbatein' Is Winning Hearts Online | Watch

A LITTLE Chinese boy is making the internet all crazy with his graceful moves. A video of him, dancing on the song 'Aankhein Khuli' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mohabbatein' is winning hearts online.

The video starts with the boy turning the camera of the phone towards himself. He then places it in front of him and starts grooving to the music.

The video was shared on the Instagram account, Lucky_hang_hang, with the caption, "Happy new year".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 杭杭头不大👦 (@lucky_hang_hang)

The video has so far amassed over eight million views and over eight thousand comments.

"Omg I can't believe like seriously every beat he is matching,best best best love you boy," wrote a user. "OMG Indian song so happy to see you vibing to our song," said another user.

"This kid is going to give very tough Competition to Hrithik Roshan," said another.

Earlier, a video of a Punjabi boy rocking the stage, and dancing on the Punjabi song Tera Yaar Bolda' also went viral.

The boy did not only perform fantastic moves but his expressions were also way too adorable. He was accompanied by another boy who appeared to be of the same age.

Before that, a video of a small girl stealing the stage also made the internet go crazy. The video featured a small girl wearing a long yellow frock and a blue denim jacket, grooving at the Haryanvi track Kamar Teri Left Right Hale. Meanwhile, Ajay Hooda, the singer behind this super hit number, was seen singing for the special performance.

Hooda was also seen shaking a leg with the small munchkin, who was not only dancing but lip-syncing to the song too.