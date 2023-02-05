Video: Men Dance With Guns, Drink Alcohol On Ghaziabad Elevated Road; Probe On

Men dancing with gun on Ghaziabad road (Image Credits: Screengrab of video shared on Twitter)

A VIDEO of a group of men carrying guns, and drinking alcohol on Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad road, is making the rounds on social media platforms. The 44 second viral clip shows a few men dancing in the middle of the road.

Reportedly, the police have identified the owner of the car after scanning the number plate.

The video at first opens with a person who can be seen capturing the group of men as they dance. While he holds his phone in one hand, a gun can be spotted in his other hand. The next moment, we see a few people, with guns. They can be seen dancing and drinking alcohol as the song plays.

According to media reports, Raja Chaudhary, a resident of Chiranjeev Vihar was driving the car.

The police have also registered a case against him in the Indrapuram police station and a search operation for Chaudhary has also been launched.

Earlier in December 2022, the police had arrested a person for dancing and blocking the same road. The video of the incident was also widely shared. It showed a man and two women dancing after parking the car on the highway, disrupting the traffic movement.

In September last year, 21 people along with eight luxury cars were detained for reportedly throwing a birthday party on an elevated road and causing a commotion. They were also observed playing loud music and cutting a cake on the car's bonnet.