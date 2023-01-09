Video: Man Tries To Smuggle $40,000 In Paan Masala Pouches, Arrested In Kolkata

Man conceals $4,000 in gutkha pouches in Kolkata (Image Credits: Screengrab of video shared by ANI)

A MAN who was trying to smuggle cash worth USD 40,000 concealed in gutkha pouches was arrested by custom officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Sunday.

"AIU officials of Kolkata Customs intercepted a passenger scheduled to depart to Bangkok yesterday. A search of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of US $40O00 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) concealed inside Gutkha pouches," tweeted ANI on Monday.

According to the customs officials, the man was scheduled to depart to Bangkok after completion of immigration formalities.

#WATCH | AIU officials of Kolkata Customs intercepted a passenger scheduled to depart to Bangkok yesterday. A search of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of US $40O00 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) concealed inside Gutkha pouches: Customs pic.twitter.com/unxgdR7jSu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

According to a report by the news agency IANS, an official mentioned that the recovered foreign currency has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passenger has been arrested in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act.

The accused was produced before a special court which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

(With inputs from IANS)