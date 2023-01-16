Two Ladakh Women Grooving To Qala's 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' Is Internet's New Dope | Watch

THE SONG 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' from the movie 'Qala' has become the internet's new dope. From creating Instagram reels to posting the song with their pictures on stories, the new song has become a dop for netizens.

There are several videos online, that show people grooving to the song. A similar clip was shared on Twitter from the handle-@nontsay, with the caption, Godhey Pe Sawar cover dance by puntsok wangmo and Padma lamo All the way from Ladakh."

Godhey pe sawar cover dance by puntsok wangmo & Padma lamo

All the way from Ladakh ❣️ pic.twitter.com/wQBqVbSUjq — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) January 15, 2023

The video shows two women with their graceful moves, in the hills of Ladakh. The video also shows mountain blanketed in snow while they dance on the roads.

Ever since shared, the video has garnered over 45 thousand views and more than 249 retweets, with netizens impressed with the moves of netizens.

"Thousands time better than any present Bollywood dancer, chiro etc, etc. This connects ppl of We The Nation," wrote a user.

"Indeed. Respect your words lots of love from high Himalaya Ladakh," a second wrote.

"This is so beautifully choreographed and well performed. Kudos to Puntsok and Padma.....Tashi Delek," said a third user.

Meanwhile, the song Ghodey Pe Sawar, is from the recently released movie Qala and is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula. The lyrics of the song is written by Amitabh Bhattarcharya. Ever since the movie has been released, the song has become more of a social media trend.