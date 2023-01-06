Train Passing Through Snow Blanket In Jammu And Kashmir Leaves Internet Mesmerised | Watch

Screengrab of the video shared on Twitter by Indian Railways/@RailMinIndia

AS WINTER is already here, there are plenty of snowfall videos that have mesmerised the internet. However, nothing can be compared to the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

A small clip that was recently shared by the Ministry of Railways from its Twitter handle is evidence of the same. The caption of the video that was shared on January 5 read, "A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu and Kashmir."

A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Gs7mOX80cv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 5, 2023

The video opens with a train running on a track. The whole area including the platform and the railway tracks can be seen covered in the blanket of snow.

While the video has garnered over 3 lakh views and more than 5 thousand likes with netizens appreciating the view.

"Wow! Very beautiful," wrote a user.

"What a view," said a second user. A third user jokingly called it "train to Hogwards". "Earth's heaven," said another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, many users also took to the comment section to complain about the problems they had to face while travelling by train.