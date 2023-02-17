Tamil Nadu Man Beats, Abuses Migrant Workers On Train; Video Goes Viral | Watch

A VIDEO of a man abusing and beating apparently a North Indian guy for speaking Hindi on a train has gone viral.

The video that has been making the rounds on social media shows a man assaulting at least three migrant workers standing in a crowded train. The man can also be seen verbally abusing them. He asks questions to the workers on the moving train and then beats them. Meanwhile, no one comes to help or save those men.

As per some media reports, the man was accusing the migrant workers of stealing the jobs of local people in Tamil Nadu.

(Note: Jagran English Team does not independently verify te authenticity of video)

According to a statement by the Railway Police, a First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Government Railway Police of Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law. Perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book," said the Railway Police.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when such incidents have been reported in the state. Recently, the Tamil Nadu police also issued a warning against the spreading of random videos with captions featuring fights between non-Tamils (North Indians) and Tamils.