Syrian Hairstylist Creates Guinness World Record For Making Highest Hairstyle | Watch Video

Image Credits: Screengrab of the video shared on the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records/guinnessworldrecords

EVERYONE loves styling their hair and when it comes to women, they are comparatively more concerned about their hairstyles than men. Whether it's a wedding or a date night, they have a different hairstyle for every occasion.

Now, in a unique incident, a famous hairstylist Dani Hiswani just recorded her name in the Guinness World Record for making the highest hairstyle.

The video of the same was also shared on the Instagram handle of Guinness World records with the caption, "Highest hairstyle 2.90 meters (9 ft 6.5 in) by Dani Hiswani SY."

According to the official release, the highest hairstyle was made by Dani Hiswani (Syria), in Dubai, UAE, on 16 September 2022.

Dani is a popular Syrian hairstylist and has been in the industry for 18 years. "He got into this fashion six years ago and that's when he started showcasing his talent with hair," said the official release.

According to the Syrian hairstylist, hairstyling is more than just a service, for him, it's a form of art.

Earlier, Dani had also created a small Christmas tree on a woman, and he wanted to challenge himself by creating the highest hairstyle in the shape of a Christmas tree and break a Guinness World Records Title.

Ever since it was shared, the video has garnered 382K views. The internet also seemed impressed with the videos.

"She got a Christmas tree on her head," wrote a user.

"How does that count if its not her real hair???," questioned a second user.

"My mother just saw this vid now she needs those fake hairs for broom," a third user jokingly said.

"Hair style only with her own hair must be considered rather than additional guess now this Guinness book record has become a business concept," said a fourth user.