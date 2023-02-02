Swiss Baker Creates Guinness World Record, Makes Largest Wearable Cake Dress | Watch

A SWITZERLAND baker has created Guinness World Record by making the world's largest wearable cake dress that weighs 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz).

According to the information on the official website of Guinness Worlds Records, the record has been achieved by Natasha coline Kim fah Lee Fokas of Switzerland, who reportedly is the founder of SweetyCakes, a bakery specialising in custom cakes. It was founded in 2014.

Meanwhile, a video of the same was also shared from the Instagram handle of Guinness World Records with the caption, "Largest wearable cake dress (supported) 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz ) by Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas, SweetyCakes."

The record was achieved on January 15, 2023 in Switzerland's Bern. "The attempt took place during a wedding fair in Bern (Swiss Wedding World). The dress had a circumference of 4.15 m, a height of 1.57 m and a diameter of 1.319 m," read the notice on official website.

The video shows the layered dress decorated with flowers made out of royal icing. It resembled a wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline.

The video has so far garnered more than 1.3 million views on Instagram with many comments, with netizens appreciating her dress.

"Where's the cake?"......"She's wearing it," wrote a user.

A second user commented, "Pretty impressed she was able to walk around with that much weight on her shoulders, some people can't even deadlift that."

Another user said, "This is incredible."