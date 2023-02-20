Spectators Catch Fire During Street Race In Texas; Investigation On | Watch Video

SEVERAL spectators caught fire and one police officer sustained injuries after a street race in Texas' Austin went out of control on Saturday (local timing).

In a statement released by Austin Police Department, the police received several 911 calls after the incident took place.

"At approximately 9:01 p.m., a caller stated five vehicles were blocking the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard. A minute later, multiple people called 911, saying several vehicles were racing, circling the intersection, running red lights, blocking traffic, and shooting fireworks," read the official statement.

It further informed that officers arrived at the scene at 9:23 p.m, since no units were nearby. The crowd dispersed, and officers cleared the intersection at 9:46 p.m. APD continued to monitor the Car Club as it appeared to head North.

At nearly 10:27 p.m, an officer in the area of North Interstate 35 Service Road / East Anderson reported the car club was at this location. Several vehicles started to drive recklessly, blocking the intersection and driving in circles disregarding traffic laws. Officers again dispersed the crowd, said the statement.

Meanwhile, a video of a truck driving over the flames on the ground was also shared from an Instagram handle with the name oscarcruz.ss. The very next moment, the video shows a small explosion that causes the fire to head toward the crowd. While many people can be heard cheering and laughing in the video, several also stripped off their clothes and ran for safety.

"At 12:52 a.m., officers responded to the area of Berkman Drive and Barbara Jordan Boulevard due to multiple 9-1-1 calls for service. At 12:58 a.m., the first officer arrived at this location. The officers reported glass bottles being thrown and again were able to disperse the crowd at 1:07 a.m," it added.

At 1:56 a.m, the reports of several similar incidents persisted from various locations with police trying to disperse the crowd.

"During these incidents, the crowd threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, was treated at a local hospital, and was released. Rocks and bottles were thrown at patrol vehicles causing damage. Two people were arrested for evading arrest. The investigation into this incident continues, and further charges may be filed," the statement further said.