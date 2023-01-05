'Shame': Delhi Cop Stops Man Playing Guitar In Connaught Place Area, Internet Slams Action

NOT all artists can be spotted performing on the state. We often come across several people embracing art on the streets too and the national capital is one such place which is flooded with people adoring art and hailing artists. Although not all artists get a spotlight while outshining their talent, everyone must agree to the fact that they at least deserve respect.

However, in an infamous incident that took place in the Cannaught place area in Delhi, a guitarist was not only interrupted while he was singing on the street, but a police official also asked him to stop playing his guitar and leave.

The video opens with a man playing guitar sitting on a street, and a group of people is listening to it. Meanwhile, a police officer comes, closes the box of his guitar (which apparently was a donation box), and asks him to get up.

The video of the incident was shared by actor Rajesh Tailang with the caption, "Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame!!"

The video has so far amassed over 1 million views with people slamming the Delhi government and Delhi police for the arrogant behaviour of the official.

"This is so disrespectful for an artist. Hope @DelhiPolice will apologise for this," said a user.

"So many cities across the world have artists playing up on the streets and they are appreciated and never bothered by the Govt. Authorities or Police. Sadly, in India all the restrictions are imposed on common man or artists and not on Politicians spewing venom in Public. Shame," wrote a second user.

"World over these type of activities are permitted with appreciation, an artist display his or her talent not only to earn for his living but also entertain. In most cities when footpath can be encroached by vendors why shouldn’t this be permitted," a third user wrote.

However, Delhi Police has not said anything about the incident so far.