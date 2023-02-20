'RIP Pani Puri': Golgappa Served With Ice Cream Ticks Off Netizens

The INTERNET is flooded with videos of people doing weird food experiments. While some experiments really amaze people, there are several food combinations that leave the netizens disgusted.

A similar video that is making rounds on social media shows an experiment with pani puri. While pani puri is favourite street food for many individuals, this weird combination is not being much liked by netizens.

In the viral video that was shared on Facebook from the handle, Mi_nashikkar shows a pani puri stall owner serving it with ice cream.

The four-minute video clip opens with a man filling pani puri with ice cream. He then stuffs it with aloo bhujia and other food items, and garnishes it before serving.

The clip also shows another version of the same dish prepared using crushed ice.

Since it was shared, the clip has amassed over 2 lakh views and nearly two thousand comments.

"He must have to consult to a psychiatrist," wrote a user.

A second person said, "Add fish oil and avocado jam in the next video!"

"Bro if that's vanila ice cream, I want those guys to attend therapy cause their mind is not at right place!" a third person said.

Earlier, a video of "unique street food" from Thailand amazed the internet. The clip shows a woman making strange black noodles in a pan. The caption of the video reads, "UNIQUE street Food of Thailand", and was shared widely on the internet.