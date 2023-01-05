Rahul Gandhi Look-Alike Faisal Chaudhary Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra In Uttar Pradesh | Watch

THE Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday was joined by a Congress leader Faisal Chaudhary who look-alike Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Chaudhary joined the march on Wednesday in Baghpat and a video of the same was shared on the Twitter handle of the news agency ANI.

"I am a member of the Meerut Congress Committee. I have been walking since yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). People say I look like Rahul Gandhi. It feels good. They even click pictures with me. More importantly, I am also a worker of the Congress," said Chaudhary was seen saying in the video.

In response to a question about the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, "This will give a positive message. We have been raising the issues of hatred, farmers, and unemployment."

Watch:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut, who's a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' yesterday in Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/wy6oEQhdaj — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday entered Panipat, Haryana and has so far covered 52 districts and 10 states.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said him wearing a T-shirt has become more important for the media than that poor farmers and labourers wearing torn clothes walking with him during the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also highlighted that the media doesn't ask why children of poor people are walking without a sweater or a jacket during the winter season.

According to its official website, the objective of this Yatra is to "unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation". It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir – spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days.

The march will end on January 30 in Srinagar with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag.