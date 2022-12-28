Rahul Gandhi And Sonia Gandhi's Aww-Worthy Mother-Son Moment Goes Viral On Social Media, Netizens Have THIS To Say

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during Congress' 138th Foundation day celebrations in Delhi. (Image Credits: Screengrab from a video posted by Twitter/ANI)

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday attended Congress’ 138th Foundation Day celebrations at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi opted for a white T-shirt despite the ongoing cold wave in North India and was once again spotted in his long beard.

A video of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi went viral on social media, where the mother-son duo were seated right beside each other at the party headquarters. While sharing a laugh, Rahul Gandhi was seen pulling his mother’s cheeks.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had a joyful moment with his mother Sonia Gandhi during the party's 138th Foundation Day celebration event in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tgqBAxY2co — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Several netizens took to social media platforms to react to the viral video. Twitter users seem to be loving the mother-son bond and heaped love for the video.

“his is again one of the cutest videos of @RahulGandhi Daau with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Very sweet and cute mother son love seen,” wrote one user on Twitter. “Sonia Gandhi Ji and Rahul Gandhi Ji at AICC headquarters. Cutest video of the day,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s choice of clothing left the reporters present at the venue bedazzled. With the temperature dipping down to as low as 5 degrees in the national capital, reporters asked the former Congress chief till when will he continue wearing the tee in such chilly winters.

“T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge…” (Will wear it as long as I can), Rahul Gandhi was quoted as replying to the reporter’s query.

Not just Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Salman Khurshid too commented on the ex-party chief’s choice of clothing and said, “Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his ‘tapasya’ with focus.”

While taking a dig at Salman Khurshid’s remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Dushyant Gautam took a jibe and wrote on Twitter, ” Rahul Gandhi should tell which prasad he consumes, due to which he does not feel cold. He should also give the same prasad to his sena so that they too do not have to wear clothes in the cold.”