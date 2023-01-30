Punjabi Boy Rocks The Stage With Amazing Bhangra Performance | Watch Viral Video

KIDS can always lighten up your mood. No matter if you're having a bad day or you just came back home after a long day after a long day at work, seeing children happy in their own small world, will always put a smile on your face.

A similar clip that was shared from an Instagram handle of Harpreet Singh, has been making rounds on the social media platform. The video features a young boy of merely 7-8 years rocking the stage, and dancing on the Punjabi song Tera Yaar Bolda'.

Take a look:

The boy not only performs fantastic moves but his expressions are also way too adorable. He is accompanied by another boy who appears to be of the same age.

The video has so far amassed more than 42 thousand views and nearly five thousand likes so far.

Meanwhile, the internet also seemed to enjoy his performance.

"i like bhangra.. And you are.. Good dancer, "wrote a user. "Very nice Bhangra such a cute baby," said a second user. Many Instagram users also dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a small girl stealing the stage also made the internet go crazy. The video shows a small girl wearing a long yellow frock and a blue denim jacket, grooving at the Haryanvi track Kamar Teri Left Right Hale. Meanwhile, Ajay Hooda, the singer behind this super hit number, was seen singing for the special performance.

Hooda can also be seen shaking a leg with the small munchkin, who is not only dancing but lip-syncing to the song too.